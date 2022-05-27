Jude Law to star in 'Star Wars' series with Jon Watts on board as creator
Los Angeles: Hollywood star Jude Law is set to lead Disney Plus' "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" series that is being developed by "Spider-Man" trilogy director Jon Watts.
Christopher Ford, who penned of Watts' "Spider-Man: Homecoming", is writing the show.
According to Variety, the series was announced at the Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California.
"Skeleton Crew" is being described as a galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the '80s.
Details of Law's character in the series are currently under wraps.
Watts and Ford will executive produce the show along with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.
During the "Star Wars" celebration, Disney also announced the premiere date and unveiled the first trailer for the Rogue One prequel series Andor featuring Diego Luna. It was also announced that both Ahsoka and The Mandalorian season 3 will release in 2023.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Over 27 cr unorganised labourers, migrant workers registered on...27 May 2022 9:41 AM GMT
Maha: Sambhaji Chhatrapati pulls out of RS poll race; blames Uddhav...27 May 2022 9:38 AM GMT
PM Modi to mark 8th anniversary of his govt with roadshow in Shimla on ...27 May 2022 9:35 AM GMT
Accused of molesting granddaughter, roadways union leader shoots self...27 May 2022 9:28 AM GMT
Drugs-on-cruise case: NCB gives clean chit to Aryan Khan27 May 2022 8:40 AM GMT