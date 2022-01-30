Joni Mitchell removes music from 'Spotify'

Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell announced that she will remove her music from 'Spotify', following the lead of Neil Young in protesting the popular streaming service giving voice to misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.

Mitchell acted in the aftermath of the announcement on January 26 by 'Spotify' and Young that the platform would remove his music following the singer-songwriter's objection to his songs playing on the same service that offers a podcast by prominent vaccine skeptic Joe Rogan.

"I have decided to remove all my music from 'Spotify'," Mitchell said in a statement published on her website.

She added, "Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue."

Young, earlier in the week, posted a letter on his website addressed to his manager and his record label demanding that 'Spotify' no longer carry his music, writing, "They can have Rogan or Young. Not both."

The letter was later deleted from the site. Rogan is the host of the top-rated podcast on 'Spotify'.

Rogan has long stirred controversy with his views on the pandemic, government mandates and COVID-19 vaccines. Rogan has questioned the need for these vaccines on his show and said he used ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug that has no proven benefit against COVID-19.