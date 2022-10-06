Jonas Cuaron to direct Sony's new Marvel film 'El Muerto'

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Jonas Cuaron has been roped in by 'Sony Pictures' to direct its upcoming Marvel movie "El Muerto", starring rapper Bad Bunny in the lead role.

Jonas Cuaron, son of Oscar winner Alfonso Cuaron, is known for his work on the 2015 thriller film "Desierto".

According to entertainment website 'Deadline', "El Muerto" is in early development.

Writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer is penning the script.

El Muerto, known as Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez in the comics, is a wrestler whose powers are handed down by ancestry in the form of a mask. In past comics, El Muerto has gotten in the ring with Spider-Man.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Mart nez Ocasio, will be the first ever Latino actor to headline a live action 'Marvel' film.

"El Muerto" is set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.