'Joker' sequel to release in October 2024
Los Angeles: 'Joker: Folie a Deux', featuring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular anti-hero, will hit the theatres on October 4, 2024.
According to entertainment site Variety, the follow-up to 2019's dark and gritty blockbuster will be a musical.
Director Todd Phillips had confirmed in June that he was working on the sequel to "Joker" with Phoenix returning in the lead role.
The first film looked at the iconic Batman villain as the character study about a struggling comedian and part-time clown performer Arthur Fleck. Phoenix won the best actor Oscar for his performance.
Plot details of the sequel are under wraps. Phillips is co-writing the screenplay with Scott Silver.
Warner Bros. announced the release date of "Joker: Folie a Deux" a day after shelving "Batgirl", which was in post-production stage.
