John's wife Kelly Preston dies at 57

Los Angeles: Actor John Travolta's wife and actor Kelly Preston died of breast cancer. She was 57.

The actor took to 'Instagram' to share the news of his wife's demise with an emotional post, reported 'dailymail.co.uk'.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly's love and life will always be remembered," Travolta wrote.

Actor and former model Preston and Travolta had been married for 29 years. They have two children, Ella, 20 and Benjamin, nine. A son, Jett, died in 2009 at age of 16.

Travolta shared that he will be taking some time off to be with his kids.

"I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you do not hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal," he added.

Daughter Ella also paid tribute to her mother in a moving post by writing: "I love you so much mama."

A spokesman for the family told People: 'On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer. Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends.'

Preston featured in 1996's 'Jerry Maguire', 1986's 'SpaceCamp', 1988's 'Twins' and 1998's 'Jack Frost' She also starred opposite Travolta in films 'The Experts' and 'Old Dogs'.