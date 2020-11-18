John Boyega to be the next James Bond

London: 'Star Wars' alum John Boyega showed interest in succeeding Daniel Craig as the next James Bond as filmmaker Steve McQueen was roped in to direct the new film.

Actors including Tom Hardy, James Norton, Idris Elba and Richard Madden were often billed as the next Bond following Craig's exit with 'No Time to Die' which is slated to be released in April 2021.

Boyega said that he would love to collaborate with Queen, the creator of his anthology series 'Small Axe' to bring out 'something different' about the iconic fictitious spy.

"Ooh! Hey listen, Steve McQueen directing, let us do this! We could show them something different. We still bring this sophistication. You know, James Bond has to be James Bond. But we could do something with that," the 28-year-old actor told 'MTV News'.