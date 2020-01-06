John, Aditya teaming up for Ek Villain 2
Mumbai: Director Mohit Suri's 2014 hit Ek Villain is set to have its second installment starring actors John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur.
According to bollywoodhungama.com, John Abraham was approached for the sequel of the 2014 revenge saga, Ek Villain in 2019. The actor was in talks, at the time, with Suri. But in 2020, he is on board to play the lead alongside Aditya in
Ek Villain 2.
The 2014 film, was an action thriller and a tragic love story, featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.
The portal states that Suri is returning as the director for the second installment, which will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor. Ek Villain 2 will be a new story and not a sequel where John and Aditya are pitted against each other. It will also have an intense love story at its core and the makers are currently working on signing a top actress.
Both the actors have earlier heard the narration of the film and really liked it. They heard the final narration recently and signed the film.
The film will go on the floor in the second half of 2020 once all the actors are finalised.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
JNU becomes rallying cry for pan-India student protests6 Jan 2020 6:28 PM GMT
'Cong, AAP, Left creating unrest in country, varsities'6 Jan 2020 6:27 PM GMT
Film industry condemns JNU violence6 Jan 2020 6:25 PM GMT
Delhi election will be fought on govt's work : Arvind...6 Jan 2020 6:25 PM GMT
BJP will form triple engine govt after winning Delhi polls,...6 Jan 2020 6:24 PM GMT