Jodie Foster to star in 'True Detective' season 4
Los Angeles: Acclaimed actor Jodie Foster is set to play the lead role in the fourth season of HBO's popular "True Detective" series.
According to Deadline, Foster will also executive produce "True Detective: Night Country".
In the show, written and directed by Issa Lopez, Foster will essay the role of Detective Liz Danvers.
The series is focused on Detectives Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanishing without a trace, when the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska.
"The pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunting truths that lie buried under the eternal ice," the plotline reads.
Other executive producers are Barry Jenkins and Alan Page Arriaga, who has also co-written the season with Lopez.
The show marks Foster's first major TV role for as an adult. The actor, who started her career at 12 with the film "Taxi Driver", has featured in series such as "Gunsmoke, My Three Sons" and ABC's TV spin-off of "Paper Moon" as a child.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Over 27 cr unorganised labourers, migrant workers registered on...27 May 2022 9:41 AM GMT
Maha: Sambhaji Chhatrapati pulls out of RS poll race; blames Uddhav...27 May 2022 9:38 AM GMT
PM Modi to mark 8th anniversary of his govt with roadshow in Shimla on ...27 May 2022 9:35 AM GMT
Accused of molesting granddaughter, roadways union leader shoots self...27 May 2022 9:28 AM GMT
Drugs-on-cruise case: NCB gives clean chit to Aryan Khan27 May 2022 8:40 AM GMT