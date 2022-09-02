Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker: Folie a Deux' adds Brendan Gleeson

Los Angeles: Veteran actor Brendan Gleeson has joined Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix in the much-awaited film "Joker: Folie a Deux".

The movie is a follow-up to Phoenix's 2019 blockbuster "Joker" which featured him as Arthur Fleck aka The Joker, the iconic nemesis of DC superhero The Batman.

Pop star Lady Gaga, also known for films such as "A Star Is Born" and "House of Gucci", will play the role of Harley Quinn in the sequel.

The details of Gleeson's character have been kept under wraps, according to entertainment news website Variety.

Unlike the dark and gritty "Joker", the sequel is being created as a musical.

Filmmaker Todd Phillips is returning to direct the second part. He is co-writing the screenplay with Scott Silver.

"Joker: Folie a Deux" will be released by Hollywood studio Warner Bros on October 4, 2024.

Gleeson currently features in "Banshees of Inisherin" from director Martin McDonagh, who earlier directed the Irish actor in his critically acclaimed 2008 dark comedy "In Bruges".