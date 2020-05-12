Jerry Stiller, 'Seinfeld' actor and Ben Stiller's father, dies at 92

Los Angeles: Veteran actor-comedian Jerry Stiller, best known for starring in "Seinfeld" and "The King of Queens", has died at 92.



His son, actor Ben Stiller confirmed on Monday that his father passed away from natural causes.

I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad, Ben posted on Twitter.

Stiller appeared on both stage and screen, starring in several musicals and plays on Broadway after earning a drama degree at Syracuse University.

In 1953, he met his wife Anne Meara and both rose to fame in the 1960s while performing comedy routines together under the stage name Stiller & Meara.

The couple had two children: Ben, 54, and Amy, 58, both of whom went on to pursue acting.

Stiller's most memorable role came on TV show "Seinfeld" as Frank Costanza, father to Jason Alexander's George, which earned him a 1997 Emmy nomination for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series.

His another popular role was in The King of Queens , in which he played cantankerous dad, Arthur Spooner, from 1998 to 2007.

Stiller also appeared in movies Airport 1975 and The Taking of Pelham One Two Three among others.

He appeared opposite Ben in several films, including The Heartbreak Kid , where they played father and son, and Zoolander .