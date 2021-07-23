Jennifer Winget tests COVID-19 positive

Mumbai: On July 22, Jennifer Winget shared the news that she tested positive for Coronavirus and went under quarantine.

The 36-year-old actor took to her 'Instagram' handle and informed her fans that she was asymptomatic and felt 'absolutely fine'.

"I'm down but not out. Yes, it is true. Coronavirus came knocking and caught me off guard. But know that I am asymptomatic and feel absolutely fine. So, to everyone worried and concerned, do not be," wrote Winget.

The actor, who is best known for featuring on popular shows like 'Dill Mill Gayye', 'Beyhadh' and 'Bepannah', thanked her well-wishers for their constant love and support.

"Here is to report that I am quarantining, whining and dining and cannot wait to kick back in action. It is a bummer, but I promise it is only a minor blip. I have just paused for a bit to emerge stronger, better, healthier and raring to go. Thank you for all your wishes. But COVID-19 has got nothing on me! Be back sooner than you know," she wrote further.

On the work front, Winget had last year featured on the second season of thriller

show 'Beyhadh' which was later cancelled due to the Coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

She also made her digital debut in 2020, with the 'ALTBalaji' series 'CodeM'.