Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marry in Las Vegas: We did it

Los Angeles: Love is patient, says Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez after she tied the knot with actor Ben Affleck, 20 years after the couple was first engaged.

Lopez shared the news in a newsletter from her website "On the JLo", revealing that they got married in the presence of her and Affleck's children at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world," the 52-year-old singer said.

Lopez and Affleck, 49, had announced their engagement in April. Their marriage license was filed in Clark County, Nevada, listing Lopez with her new married name Jennifer Affleck, reported Deadline.

According to the license, the couple's official marriage was filed on Saturday.

In the newsletter, Lopez revealed that she wore a dress from an old movie, while Affleck donned a jacket from his own closet.

"We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last," she added.

Fondly addressed as 'Bennifer' by the fans and media alike, Lopez and Affleck reconciled in May 2021, following the pop star's split with Alex Rodriguez.

They first started dating after working on the movie "Gigli". They got engaged in November 2002, but Lopez called off the engagement in early 2004 and got married to singer Marc Anthony by June of the same year. The couple went on to have twins Max and Emme in 2008.

Affleck married actor Jennifer Garner in 2005 and welcomed three children together: daughters Violet and Seraphina, and son Samuel.

"We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you'll find the best moment of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at twelve-thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive-through, with your kids and the one you'll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for," Lopez concluded her note.