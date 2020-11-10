Jeff to write and direct 'A Quiet Place 3'

Los Angeles: The universe of 'A Quiet Place' is expanding with 'Paramount Pictures' as it decidedly reported to work on a third film in the franchise.

Jeff Nichols got tapped to write and direct the third film, which is based on an original idea by John Krasinski.

John co-wrote, starred and directed the original movie and returned to write and direct the sequel that was pushed from its March 20, 2020 release date due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The sequel is now slated for release on April 23, 2021.

The details about the plot are still under the wraps but most likely will explore the themes similar to the 2018 movie, which is about a family trying to survive by staying quiet in a post-apocalyptic world roamed where monsters with ultra-sensitive hearing hunt people.

Jeff Nichols is known for directing 'Midnight Special', 'Take Shelter' and 'Mud and Loving'.

Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller will produce via 'Platinum Dunes' alongside Krasinski via his 'Sunday Night' banner with partner, Allyson Seeger, who serves as executive producer.