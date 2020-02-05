Jason slays it in black leather jacket
Los Angeles: Aquaman star Jason Momoa knows best how to pull off the jacket look in style.
He recently stepped out for dinner with wife Lisa Bonet. A lot of pictures of his outing are doing the rounds on the Internet, reports dailymail.co.uk.
In the pictures, Momoa looks super cool in a black leather jacket. He completed the look with deep purple jeans and a black T-shirt.
Also, he is still donning his a full beard and long hair, in case you were worried because he went bald for a Super Bowl commercial.
Bonet followed behind him in grey velvet pants, red boots and a long black coat.
