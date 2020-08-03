James Corden to replace Ellen

British talk show host James Corden could be the next in line to replace Ellen DeGeneres amidst reports that she might be stepping away from her talk show in the wake of the ongoing backlash from former employees on toxic work culture claims. The 'Late Late Show' host is 'in line' to replace the 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' host, according to 'The Sun'.

The outlet reported that James "could be the shock winner after dozens of employees accused the Ellen of turning a blind eye to racism, bullying and sexual harassment on her hit daytime show," and according to their alleged inside sources, James has been seen as a "long term successor" for a while.

That said, one of the executive producers on the Ellen show recently spoke out amid the allegations Ellen DeGeneres was quitting her show. Andy Lassner, one of the executive producers on the show, took to 'Twitter' on July 30 and shared the following meme: "Me: I really think 2020 is going to turn around and start getting better."