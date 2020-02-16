James Bond back in action
New teaser of No Time To Die
Los Angeles: The new teaser of No Time To Die, which will see Hollywood star Daniel Craig as the suave spy James Bond for the last time, promises a lot of action.
The high-octane 30-second clip also features Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch, reports dailymail.co.uk.
"James Bond," Malek's voice begins at the start of the clip. "License to kill. I could be speaking to my own reflection."
"Come on, Bond," Fiennes says with a look of intensity. "Where the hell are you?"
The teaser promises plenty of high-speed chases and explosions, with Bond narrowly averting disaster on multiple occasions.
The teaser also shows the newest Bond girl, played by Armas.
Bond approaches Paloma (Armas) at the corner of a bustling street corner, where she is having a drink at the bar. "Whenever you're ready," he tells her. She scolds him, "You're late."
Director Cary Joji Fukunaga's No Time to Die will be the fifth portrayal of 007 by Craig, who has previously starred in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
DoT may encash bank guarantees of telcos on not paying AGR...16 Feb 2020 4:42 PM GMT
Oil India to move TDSAT against DoT seeking Rs 48,489 cr in...16 Feb 2020 4:42 PM GMT
Discoms' outstanding dues to power gencos up nearly 50% to...16 Feb 2020 4:41 PM GMT
IMG clears BPCL sale bid documents, to be issued after...16 Feb 2020 4:40 PM GMT
No timeline to remove I-T exemptions: FM16 Feb 2020 4:39 PM GMT