Jacqueline to make her H'wood debut

Los Angeles: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is set to make her Hollywood debut with her upcoming anthology feature 'Women Stories'. The movie will feature six shorts, ranging from drama to comedy and docu-drama to animation from six women filmmakers.

The 'Kick' star will star in filmmaker Leena Yadav's short, titled 'Sharing a

Ride' alongside transgender model Anjali Lama, reported 'Deadline'. Yadav is known for directing movies such as 'Parched', 'Rajma Chawal' and 'Teen Patti'.

The anthology movie's cast also includes Cara Delevingne, Eva Longoria, Margherita Buy, Leonor Varela and 'Oscar' winner Marcia Gay Harden.

Three other segments from the movie include 'Unspoken' from Maria Sole Tognazzi and featuring Buy.

Eva Longoria will headline 'Lagonegro' from Lucia Puenzo, while 'Suicide Squad' star Delevingne will star in filmmaker Catherine Hardwicke's 'Elbows Deep' with Harden and Jasmine Luv.

'Women Stories', which will be shot in Italy, India and the US, is being backed by 'Iervolino Entertainment' and non-profit production company 'We Do It Together', which campaigns for gender equality.

Chiara Tilesi, Andrea Iervolino, Lucas Akoskin and Monika Bacardi are the producers. Carol Polakoff will serve as executive producer.