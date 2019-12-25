Jackson's jacket is a Christmas gift
Los Angeles: Star couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West gifted their 6-year-old daughter North West a custom black velvet jacket that belonged to late singer Michael Jackson for Christmas.
Kim posted on her Instagram Story a video of the jacket on Christmas Eve, reports eonline.com.
"North is a really big Jackson fan and we knew she would love this," Kim said. "We won this at an auction for Northie for Christmas."
The jacket was sold for a winning bid of $65,625 in New York in October. Jackson wore it in 1997, once to his friend Elizabeth Taylor's 65th birthday celebration and also to the screening of his movie Ghost at the 50th Cannes Film Festival.
The jacket zips in the front and features a sparkling vine motif across the right shoulder, and white stones and pearls on the chest. It also
has three suspending rhinestone tassels, two crown decorations on the collar, and a burgundy satin
band on the right arm.
Kim said the jacket was temporarily altered to fit North,
with the option of lengthening the body and sleeves as she
grows older.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
'Those who damaged public property should introspect'25 Dec 2019 6:11 PM GMT
J'khand Guv invited Hemant Soren to form govt: JMM25 Dec 2019 6:10 PM GMT
Ex-gratia withdrawn from Mangaluru police firing victims25 Dec 2019 6:10 PM GMT
Over 300 served notice for damaging public property25 Dec 2019 6:09 PM GMT
Tendulkar's security cover downgraded, Aaditya Thackeray's...25 Dec 2019 6:08 PM GMT