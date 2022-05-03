J-K to organise first ever National Film Festival next month

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir is organising the first-ever National Film Festival from June 15 to 20, a government spokesman said here on Monday.

The film festival is being organised by Jammu and Kashmir Film Development Council in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation and the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in Srinagar, the spokesman said.

He said the Film festival, which will be a congregation of the best of films and music, filmmakers, music artists, other allied talents, will serve as a reservoir of creativity and inspiration for anyone across the world who aspires to live, love and breathe films and music.

The idea behind this film festival is to highlight the film, music and creative ecosystem in J&K, along with its' natural and social-cultural beauty that Jammu and Kashmir has been blessed with, to the rest of India and the world, the spokesman said.

He said the Indian filmmakers and music producers, artists have been invited to submit their original films fiction, documentary, OTT films or shorts and music videos for the first National Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir for a chance to win numerous awards under three broad categories including feature films, non-feature films and music videos.

There are over 40 plus awards to be given during the festive award ceremony and the winners will receive a cash component as well as a certificate and a medal or trophy, the spokesman said.