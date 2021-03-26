'It's terrifying and sad'

Radhika Apte believes that OTT streamers have been a new source of employment for the entertainment industry and that the digital space is a medium that can thrive under the freedom of expression.

The Bollywood actor, whose series 'Sacred Games', 'Ghoul' and films 'Lust Stories' and 'Raat Akeli Hai' had released on 'Netflix', said that it is 'terrifying' that the over-the-top (OTT) platforms are facing government scrutiny.

"I hope we understand that there has to be freedom of expression and people need to be far more tolerant about the fact that there will be disagreement in life and that is the way of life. I find it terrifying and sad that this is where we are headed," said Apte.

She added, "The platform has given a lot of opportunities and employment. The platform is too new. What OTT has offered is the viewership and it is brilliant. We will have to wait and see how things pan out in the next four to five years, whether it makes actors internationally viable, we mix up actors or projects or more collaboration. Things do not happen overnight."

Apte is excited about her next digital platform release with producer Anand

Gandhi's upcoming sci-fi comedy series 'OK Computer', which is currently streaming on 'Disney+ Hotstar' VIP. Created and directed by Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar, the show imagines a near future where, for the first time, the Homo-Sapiens meet the Robo-Sapiens.

"What I liked is that it was a mockumentary and that was the most exciting part about it. There is a risk involved because it is a new experiment. I surrendered to the vision of the directors," she shared.

Speaking on the trend of sci-fi projects being made in the cinema industry from the 1980s, Radhika stated, " 'Cargo' and 'OK Computer' are the most technologically advanced projects (in the genre). Just because the genre is similar, it does not mean they can be compared."

"People are ready to see good work. We underestimate our audiences constantly. If the content is engaging they will watch it. If it is not, they will not watch it (irrespective of the genre)," she noted.

Apte continued sharing her thoughts by saying, "It is not in my comfort zone at all so it was exciting to take that risk and see how it works. I feel that this comedy is very original. It is something new for the audience and actors as well."