'It is James Gunn's strongest work yet'

'Guardians of the Galaxy' is all set to get a third instalment with director James Gunn on board. The film's release is still a long way with it being set for the 2023 release.

In a recent interview, Karen Gillan opened up about what the fans can expect from the film as she revealed that she already went through the script of the film.

While speaking to 'Collider', the Hollywood actor recalled her first reaction to the script of the third instalment. Revealing that she read it along with her co-star Pom Klementieff who plays Mantis in the franchise, Karen said, "I read that script with Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis. We read it together and we both cried

and laughed, but there were full tears."

"It is incredible and I think it is James' strongest work yet with the 'Guardians' and it is just brilliant, emotional, funny and it is all of those things that you want," Gillan added.

While not much is yet known about the film's story, it is confirmed by actor Dave Bautista that the third film will be his final outing as Drax. As per reports, the third volume is all set to begin its principal photography in a few months. Director Gunn had also previously confirmed that the production will begin by the end of the year. As of last announced by 'Marvel', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' is due to hit theaters on May 5, 2023.