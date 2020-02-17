Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium gets new release date
Mumbai: Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium, which was scheduled for release on March 20, will now come to the theatres on March 13, a week earlier.
The trailer has been received exceptionally well, leaving the audiences excited to watch Irrfan back on the silver screen.
Producer Dinesh Vijan confirmed the news about the date change, saying: "Angrezi Medium is so special in so many ways but unfortunately Irrfan is unable to promote owing to his treatment."
"But what's amazing is how so many from the industry have rallied in our support. Karan (Johar) has shown unconditional camaraderie and been so magnanimous by exchanging his release date of Gunjan Saxena and taken my Roohi Afza release date of April 24. Apart from my gratitude, it's just heartening to see everyone in the industry support each other... I know this spells a positive change of how we will flourish and coexist in the future. On March 13, Angrezi Medium will release, and on June 5, 2020 Roohi- Afzana."
Angrezi Medium, revolves around a beautiful relationship between a single doting father, Irrfan and his daughter Radhika Madan.
Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adajania and stars Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey and others. The film is presented by Jio studios and Prem Vijan.
