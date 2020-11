'Industry should create fleshed out female characters'

Mumbai: Actor Yami Gautam says it's important for the industry to create fleshed out female characters not just in the "offbeat" cinema space but also in the big commercial money spinners.

Though Gautam started off with the 2012 romantic-comedy 'Vicky Donor', her biggest role in the comic space came only seven years later, with 'Bala', where she played a small-town TikTok star.

According to Gautam, 'Bala' broke the stereotype of women not being cast as comic characters and she hopes more such roles are written for actors like her.

"There are not many comedy roles written for women. Sridevi ma'am was perhaps the only one in recent times who did commercial cinema, intense roles and comedy. I hope more such roles are given to women, not just in offbeat films.Then in the most righteous way we can talk about women empowerment in our industry, with better roles and more focus to add substance. Even if it's a commercial film, it's important to have something substantial to do," said the actor.

Gautam said her films choices of today are a reflection of what she wanted to do even after 'Vicky Donor' but unfortunately things didn't go as planned.

"That phase was also important for me to learn. I wouldn't have evolved to become the person I am today had I

not gone through those experiences or how I felt during that time."

The actor said being able to accept both acclaim and failures has made her a lot more assured person.

"Today I can comfortably talk about my experiences and be comfortable with my choices and myself. I'm in a state where I'm happy when a

film does well, from 'Uri', 'Bala' to 'Ginny Weds Sunny'," she added.