India's diversity continues to amaze me: 'Avatar' producer Jon Landau

Mumbai: Film producer Jon Landau says he finds India's culture and diversity astonishing and is looking forward to release his upcoming venture "Avatar: The Way of Water" in the country in six languages.

Directed by celebrated filmmaker James Cameron, "Avatar: The Way of Water" is scheduled to be release in India on 16th December in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Landau expressed his love for India in a 'Twitter' post and launched the Kannada trailer of the much-anticipated sci-fi movie.

"Namaste India! I see you. Your diversity continues to amaze me. I am so excited for you to experience #AvatarTheWayOfWater in 6 languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Let's celebrate the return to Pandora on December 16," he wrote.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, "Avatar: The Way of Water" begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure." "Avatar: The Way of Water" will be released in India by '20th Century Studios'.

The sequel features Sam Worthington's Jake Sully and Zoe Saldana's Na'vi Neytiri and their family. Actors Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet round out the cast.