Indian culture has always charmed Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana said that he has always been fascinated by the diverse culture of India.

The 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' star has explored various Indian cultures with his films 'Meri Pyaari Bindu', 'Bala' and 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', which have been set in small towns. He shot extensively in the Northeast for his upcoming film 'Anek'.

"I have been fascinated about the cultures and traditions of India since I was a child. My parents ensured that they taught me about how diverse my country is and inculcated the interest to know more and respect the different cultures existing in India," he shared.

Ayushmann added, "As Indians, we are blessed to soak in so many cultures and experience so much richness of diversity."

Besides 'Anek', he will be seen in the movie 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', directed by Abhishek Kapoor. He will be sharing the screen with Vaani Kapoor in the film. He has also started the reading of 'Doctor G', which also stars Rakul Preet Singh. It will be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.