Important to deliver with numbers and not just reviews: Kartik Aaryan

Mumbai: Between box office figures and critical acclaim, actor Kartik Aaryan says he wants to star in films that "deliver with numbers" and promise an entertaining community experience to the cinema goers.

With his upcoming release "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", directed by Anees Bazmee, Aaryan has the same expectations.

"To do the kind of films that I need to do, it is important to deliver with numbers and not just reviews. The numbers are the main driving force. I am making films for the audience; it is not for home viewing. It is about community viewing and people should enjoy the films. So, I want to deliver with every film that I am part of. People have enjoyed the trailer and song (of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa2'), it gives us a sense of satisfaction. I hope when this film releases, they will have more stuff to enjoy," the 31-year-old actor told PTI in an interview here.

Aaryan, who rose to popularity through his monologues in the rom com "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" film series, now stars in the follow-up to 2007's hit "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" directed by Priyadarshan.

The makers have promoted the horror-comedy sequel as a "completely new film with new characters" set in the universe of its predecessor.

"It is the most difficult thing to make a sequel because the writers have to present it in a new way and yet retain the element of the original movie. The scale in which it was made, it's much larger and wider. We are hopeful a lot of families will come and watch it. This is a different and new story. It is not a remake, it is a sequel, which has a new story, set in the world of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', which will make people nostalgic," he said.

Asked about his memories of the 2007 film, the actor said he was in his hometown Gwalior when he watched the movie.

"Watching the film is part of my childhood memory. Now, to be able to do a film of that franchise in itself is a big deal for me as an actor. It gives me a sense of validation on behalf of the makers that they have this belief that I could carry a film on my shoulders," Aaryan added.

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" is his first theatrical release after 2020's romantic-comedy-drama "Love Aaj Kal 2", which underperformed at the box office. The actor was last seen in the Netflix thriller "Dhamaka" (2021).

A good film always gets its due, said Aaryan.

"I believe it is all about a good film, it is not exactly about the scale, it is more to do with whether the film is able to hold the attention of the audience for two-three hours. A film should be engaging and that has been the key criteria."

The actor, also known for the light-hearted drama "Luka Chuppi" and "Pati Patni Aur Woh", said he likes to let his work do the talking.

"Sometimes you have to be mindful. It is simple. I believe your work needs to speak for yourself, you don't have to say. 'Actions speak louder than words' and patience, I have been following these two things," he added.

In addition to "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", Aaryan has action-drama films such as Hansal Mehta's "Captain India" and Rohit Dhawan-directed "Shehzada", the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun-starrer "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo", an untitled musical love saga with Sameer Vidwans and romantic-thriller "Freddy" in the pipeline.

"It is enriching as an actor to be working with Hansal sir, you do learn different things and Ram Madhvani with whom I worked on 'Dhamaka', has a different way of working. Learning never stops. I will continue doing diverse work," he said.

The actor said he has completed work on "Freddy", billed as a romantic thriller and has one schedule of "Shehzada" left to shoot which he will begin post the release of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2". Then, he will start work on Vidwans' untitled movie, followed by "Captain India".

Also starring Tabu, Kiara Advani, Sanjay Mishra, and Rajpal Yadav, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" hits the screens on May 20.