I'm waiting for good scripts: Ricky

Los Angeles: Pop star Ricky Martin wants to act in films and series, but there have been very few offers coming his way.

The 49-year-old Puerto Rican singer is regarded as the 'King of Latin Pop' with hit tracks such as 'Maria', 'Livin' La Vida Loca', 'Nobody Wants to be Lonely' and 'Jaleo'.

As an actor, he is best known for featuring in prominent parts in Ryan Murphy's 'Glee' and 'American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace'.

"I love acting. I'm waiting for those scripts. I can play gay, I can play straight and I can play a serial killer. I can play Latin, but I can also play European. I am ready. Just give it to me," said the singer-actor.

Martin, who came out as gay 10 years ago, wondered if his sexuality was the reason for the lack of acting opportunities for him.

"I do not know if I'm not getting parts because I'm gay. But if that is the case, then it is really sad. I'm going to keep working until life is different," he shared.