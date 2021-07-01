'I'm grateful and blessed'

On June 30, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media handle to express gratitude for her completion of 21 years in the film industry. The Bollywood actor's debut film 'Refugee' had released on June 30, 2000.

Kareena posted an 'Instagram' video collage of several scenes from the JP Dutta directorial, which also marked the Bollywood debut of actor Abhishek Bachchan.

"21 years. I'm grateful, happy, blessed, motivated and passionate. 21 more to go and I'm ready. Thank you, everyone, for the continuous love and support," she wrote in the caption.

The film also featured Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Reena Roy and others.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to share screen space with her '3 Idiots' co-star Aamir Khan in his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The film is the official remake of the Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump'.