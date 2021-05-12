I'm flowing with the tide: Jackie

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff has been working in Bollywood for around four decades. Shroff, who will soon be seen in the Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', is more than happy with the kind of roles he is getting now as he believes that makers are willing to experiment while casting him.

"I love it. They are all experimenting with me. Someone is doing 'OK Computer', 'Phone Bhoot', 'Hello Charlie', 'Criminal Justice' and 'Sooryavanshi'. I am just flowing with the tide," he stated.

Jackie added, "Then, I am lucky to work in a film like 'Radhe'. It is a lot of fun."

"I am just keeping my health, my disciples and the respect for people. I'm trying to spread good knowledge as much as I can about plants," said the veteran artist.

'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' is a Prabhu Deva-directed action drama that co-stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda with the film's talismanic hero Salman. The film will release on May 13 on the occasion of Eid in India on the pay-per-view platform 'Zeeplex'.