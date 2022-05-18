IIFA Awards advanced to June's first week
Mumbai: Days after the 'International Indian Film Academy' postponed the 22nd edition of the 'IIFA Weekend and Awards' to July, the organisers announced that the three-day extravaganza will now kick off on June 2.
The annual gala was previously scheduled to be held in May at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi but was later delayed to July after the UAE declared a 40-day mourning period following the demise of the UAE President and ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
In a press statement issued on the night of May 17, the 'International Indian Film Academy' announced the new date of the awards ceremony.
"Uniting the world to showcase cinematic excellence, IIFA is pleased to confirm the final new dates of June 2 to June 4, 2022 (and not in July as our previous communication mentioned)," the organisers said in a statement.
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actor Riteish Deshmukh will host the much-anticipated event, which will see performances by cine personalities, including Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi.
The event will take place at Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
WB 'took a bunch out of my role' from 'Aquaman 2': Amber18 May 2022 2:54 PM GMT
HC concerned over DDA's conduct of allowing auction of Raisina Bengali ...18 May 2022 2:53 PM GMT
IIFA Awards advanced to June's first week18 May 2022 2:52 PM GMT
'Spiderhead' trailer - Chris Hemsworth plays an evil visionary in this ...18 May 2022 2:51 PM GMT
AR Rahman on representing India at Cannes Film Festival - 'It is a...18 May 2022 2:50 PM GMT