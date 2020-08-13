IAF objects to gender bias in 'Gunjan Saxena'

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' was released recently on the over-the-top (OTT) platform. The story of the movie is based on the first Indian Air Force woman pilot, who was part of the 1999 Kargil conflict. The force said that certain scenes and dialogues in the movie and trailer portray the IAF in a "negative light". In the letter, the force stated that 'Dharma Productions' had agreed to represent the IAF with authenticity and make all efforts

to ensure the film helps to inspire the next generation of officers.

The letter further stated: "In the aim to glorify the screen character of ex-Flt Lt Gunjan Saxena, 'Dharma Productions' presented some situations that are misleading and portray an inappropriate work culture, especially against women in the IAF."

The force said that it has always ensured that the organisation is gender-neutral and has provided equal opportunities to male and female personnel. It also said that the production house was told about the objectionable portions of the movie and was advised to delete or modify them.

"However, the production house has not deleted the scenes, but had proposed a media plan in the run up to the release and inserting a disclaimer in the movie," the letter said. However, they did not delete or modify it.

In July, the Ministry of Defence had written a letter to the CBFC, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to advise production houses to obtain a no-objection certificate from the ministry before the telecast of any film or documentary or web series with a military theme in the public domain. The Ministry

had also received complaints raising strong objections

over portrayal of Indian Army personnel and the military uniform in an insulting manner.