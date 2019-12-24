'I won't watch Harry Potter movies again'
Los Angeles: Harry Potter star Rupert Grint says he has never revisited the fantasy films as wants to move on from the series.
As a child actor, Grint played the role of teen wizard Ronald Weasley in the eight films of the franchise based on JK Rowling's book series that shot him and co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson to international fame.
Grint, 31, admitted he saw the first film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone on TV last Christmas.
Asked how it was to see himself as Ron again, he told BANG Showbiz, "It was actually ... fine."
"I don't know why I hadn't (before), but I think because it was the first one there had been enough time to detach myself from it and actually enjoy it. But I don't think I'll be doing a marathon any time soon," the actor added.
Radcliffe played the title role in the films with Watson as Hermione.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Won't allow division of Bengal, division of India, says...24 Dec 2019 6:31 PM GMT
Muslims should be included in CAA, says Bengal BJP V-P24 Dec 2019 6:28 PM GMT
Amid NRC conundrum, Centre flags off National Population...24 Dec 2019 6:28 PM GMT
No discussion on pan-India NRC: Shah24 Dec 2019 6:27 PM GMT
CM Arvind Kejriwal's gift to over 65,000 families residing...24 Dec 2019 6:27 PM GMT