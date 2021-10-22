'I will not play weak characters'

Taapsee Pannu says she is fine with critics feeling that she is getting typecast as an artiste playing only strong female characters as she prefers these roles over 'vulnerable' women who have no agency.

Over the years, Pannu has headlined several critically lauded projects, playing strong-headed characters in films like 'Manmarziyaan', 'Saand Ki Aankh', 'Thappad', 'Haseen Dillruba' and her latest 'Rashmi Rocket'.

While a section had voiced their concern that Pannu is getting into a box, the 34-year-old actor said she would not play a 'weak' character just to please the critics.

"If this is a stereotyping, that every film of mine is going to have a strong woman character who is going to stand up for herself, I am perfectly fine with that stereotyping. That is one stereotype I do not mind," Taapsee admitted.

She added, "I will not portray a meek, weak, just pure vulnerable character who has no strength of her own only to satisfy the critical opinion of a few. I do not care."

The actor was in conversation with writer-producer Nikhil Taneja at the ongoing 'India Film Project'.

Pannu said she does not appreciate when film critics offer her advice on her career and call her out for taking up 'strong women' parts.

"I get appalled when critics try to give me career choices in the movie reviews. They say, 'Oh she should do these kinds of films, she is doing too many strong women characters'," she revealed.

Pannu stated further, "Sorry but there is nothing like 'too much of strong women characters'. You wait and see - in every film, I will come back with strong women characters. You do not like it, do not watch it. But I am not going to play a meek character just to satisfy your critical ego."

The actor said what amuses her is that men get away by playing the same 'stereotypical' character, but women like her are often criticised for attempting that.

"I want to be that person on screen who eventually the audience wants to root for. And for that, I need to have a certain kind of strength and standing. We have been seeing male actors have that strength, being a hero in every film, but we do not mind them being that," she shared.

She added, "But now that I am doing films back-to-back which showcases women who have their mind and strength and a no-nonsense attitude, that is a problem, a stereotype. Till now you have been ok with men doing it."

Pannu has a slew of upcoming projects, including Anurag Kashyap's 'Dobaaraa', 'Looop Lapeta', 'Shabaash Mithu' and 'Blurr', her first film as a producer.