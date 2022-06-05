I will certainly come: Milind Gaba on performing in Kolkata
Kolkata: Singer Milind Gaba has said if invited to perform for a stage show in the city, he would definitely come.
The Indian music industry is currently mourning the loss of playback singer KK, who died hours after he performed live at a college fest at Nazrul Manch here.
Many people have raised serious allegations of gross mismanagement on the part of the organisers, including overcrowding at the auditorium and lack of medical facilities.
During a media interaction on Friday, Gaba said being a performer, his job is to entertain the audience.
"Being a performer, my job is to entertain the audience. If I am called for a good show, why not? I will certainly come," he said.
The singer, known for his chartbusters "Nazar Lag Jayegi", "She Don't Know", "Yaar Mod Do", "Main Teri Ho Gayi" and "Peele Peele", was in the city to launch the poster for his upcoming 'Live in Concert India Tour'.
Gaba paid a tribute to KK and said that he grew up listening to the popular singer's songs.
"I grew up listening to his songs. He was my main inspiration to take a plunge into the world of music," he said.
As part of the 'Live in Concert India Tour', Gaba will travel to eight cities over the period of two months.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Vietnam from June 8-105 Jun 2022 12:12 PM GMT
Ranji Trophy QF: Saha-less Bengal hold pole position against Jharkhand5 Jun 2022 12:10 PM GMT
Boris Johnson's future as UK PM hangs in balance over partygate5 Jun 2022 12:09 PM GMT
Rijiju claims AAP insulting officials working in tribal affairs...5 Jun 2022 12:05 PM GMT
Rate of rape came down in many states after Modi govt's emphasis on...5 Jun 2022 12:03 PM GMT