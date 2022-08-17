'I was paid so much less than Chris in Jurassic World movies'

Hollywood actor-filmmaker Bryce Dallas Howard has opened up about the pay disparity between her and 'Jurassic World' co-star Chris Pratt.

Bryce said she was paid far less than what was reported at the time and even expressed her gratitude to Chris for standing by her in her fight against unequal pay.

Speaking to 'Insider', the actor said, "I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less. When I started negotiating for 'Jurassic World', it was 2014 and it was a different world and I was at a great disadvantage. And unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies and so your deals are set."

In 2018, 'Variety' reported that Bryce Dallas Howard had received two million dollars less than what Chris Pratt had received for his work in 'Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom'.

"What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn't been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me, 'You guys don't even have to do anything. I'm going to do all the negotiating. We're going to be paid the same and you don't have to think about this, Bryce'," the actor concluded.

Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt recently got back together for the last film in the 'Jurassic World' franchise, 'Jurassic World: Dominion'.