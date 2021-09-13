'I was not tempted to drop names in memoir Unfinished'

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra Jonas said she is thrilled that her debut book 'Unfinished: A Memoir' became a worldwide bestseller without being a 'salacious' read.

The memoir, which was released earlier this year by 'Penguin Random House India', offers insights into Priyanka's childhood in India, her formative teenage years in the US where she endured bouts of racism; to her return to India, where she unexpectedly won the national and global beauty pageants that launched her acting career.

The 39-year-old actor, who was in conversation with columnist-author Vinita Dawra Nangia at the virtual 'Times Litfest 2021', opened about how she wanted to write a tell-all book about her life with grace.

When asked if she was tempted to drop names, Priyanka said, "No, because it is no one else's story but mine. It is funny. I remember reading a few reviews that said, 'Oh she did not speak the truth' about things like that. I thought, basically you wanted a gossip rag in my book, not a tell-all."

"I'm grateful that my book, 'Unfinished', is number one bestseller without it being salacious. I do not respond to gossip. I am not that person. I believe in having grace and a lot of the media does not," the 'National Award' winner added.

Priyanka, who is currently in London, said writing her memoir was a tough experience as she had never written a 'structured' material before.

"Writing a book is a different ball game. You need to know what each chapter means and how you are ending it. The technique of writing

it was the hardest part and to make it an interesting read," shared Priyanka.

She added, "I did not want the book to cater to just my fans or people who love me. I wanted it to be a good read, be funny, interesting and have a sense of personality."