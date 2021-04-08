'I still get nervous before the shoot'

Emraan Hashmi admitted that despite his years in the Bollywood industry, he is very apprehensive before starting a new film.

The 'Mumbai Saga' star said that he is nervous about matching up to the demands of his character.

"With each film, I hope I can match up and portray my character well. With every new character, you have to learn all over again that I do not know anything as I still get nervous before the first day of the shoot. Things get easier as you continue to shoot," he shared.

The actor added that his process of coming on board with a film has remained the same over the years.

"If you have an interesting story, I am up for it. That has remained the same since my first film," he stated.

"Money is not the sole criterion to do a film as it is a by-product. It is not my first love, that is, the process of filmmaking. But there are business aspects. I do not do films for free," Emraan further said.

Hashmi's next film 'Chehre' is all set for release. However, the makers had to push the date due to the second wave of COVID-19. He will also be seen in 'Tiger 3'.