I like getting into uncertain spheres: Ileana D'Cruz

Bollywood actor Ileana D'Cruz admits that almost all her roles make her wonder how she would pull it off and that is what pushes her forward.

"I think in most films that I have done, I constantly question how I will do it and that is what pushes me forward because I think if I walked into a film completely cocky and confident, I would not be able to do justice in a way," says Ileana.

The 'Rustom' star, who was recently seen in 'Disney+ Hotstar' digitally released film 'The Big Bull' says that she likes uncertainty.

"I like the uncertainty, not knowing how I am going to do it. I like getting into an uncertain sphere. It sounds really strange but it pushes me to do better and work harder," she shares.

Ileana D'Cruz will be seen next in 'Unfair N Lovely', a comic take on India's obsession with fair skin. The film is set against the backdrop of Haryana and casts her opposite 'Sarabjit' star Randeep Hooda.