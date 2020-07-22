Mumbai: Tempers have been flaring in the Hindi film industry lately on social media. In a latest burst of obvious emotional rage, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha tweeted to declare that he is resigning from Bollywood.

Sinha, who garnered a lot of fame and adulation directing 'Mulk', 'Article 15' and 'Thappad' in recent years, is known for his straightforward posts on social media. Never one to shy from even getting abusive occasionally, the filmmaker did not mince words to declare that he is calling it quits.

"Enough! I hereby resign from Bollywood. Whatever that means," he wrote on his verified 'Twitter' handle.

For the records, he even changed his 'Twitter' profile from Anubhav Sinha to Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood).

His official twitter identity, of course, remains the same - @anubhavsinha

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra also tweeted a reply: "What is Bollywood? I came to be part of cinema inspired by Satyajit Ray, Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt, Ritwick Ghatak, Bimal Roy, Mrinal Sen, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, K Asif, Vijay Anand, Javed Akhtar, Tapan Sinha, Gulzar, Shekhar Kapur, Ketan Mehta, Bharatan and Aravindan etc. That is where I will always be."

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta responded: "Chhor diya (left it). It never existed in the first place."

Most fans urged Sinha to continue filmmaking, even if it meant from outside Bollywood.

"Resign from Bollywood but continue your good work in Hindi film industry or just film industry," wrote a user.

Others made light of his comment.

A 'Twitter' user reacted, "Sir ab acting matt try kariyega. Ijjat nahi karte log. Woh toh director ki bhi nhi karte (Sir, do not try acting now. No one will respect you. By the way, no one respects directors either)." People urged Sinha not to carry out his declaration.