New York:Actor Laurence Fishburne revealed that he will not be returning to play Morpheus in the upcoming fourth instalment of 'The Matrix', the cult sci-fi franchise. The 59-year-old actor, who has played the iconic role in the three 'Matrix' films, said that he has "not been invited" to reprise the part. Co-produced by the 'Warner Bros' and 'Village Roadshow', the new project is written and directed by Lana Wachowski.

"I have not been invited. Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it is great," Fishburne told the 'New York Magazine'.

The actor also acknowledged that Morpheus may be his most well-known performance, but it is not the only thing he will be remembered for.

"It is probably the role that I will be best remembered for, which is great. It is not the only thing I will be remembered for, which is better. What I get with him is I have got Darth Vader in this hand and I have got Obi-Wan in that hand. I have got Bruce Lee. I have got Muhammad Ali shuffled in there and I have got kung fu," he said explaining the multilayered character.

'The Matrix 4' will see other franchise stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith return as Neo, Trinity and Niobe.