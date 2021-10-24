I have had an amazing career: Parineeti

Parineeti Chopra made her debut in Bollywood in 2011 with 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl'. The Bollywood actor has completed a decade in the Hindi film industry and says she did not want it to be any other way.

"I think I had a dream launch. I have had an amazing career. It is the same as an amazing life. You must have high highs and low lows. You must have successes and failures. Joys and pain. You have to make a living and it is the same thing in your career," Parineeti said.

She added, "To have a full career, you should see all aspects of it. In front of the camera and behind the camera, you should see hit films, flop films and you should see failure. All sorts of experiences should be there."

Parineeti, who had three back-to-back hit releases such as 'The Girl on the Train', 'Saina' and 'Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar', agrees that she has had her shares of hits and misses but that has what has made her the actor she is today.

"From that point of view, I have had so many different experiences from the times I have started. It has been amazing. I would not have been the actor that I am today if it was not like that," she shared.

Parineeti Chopra is looking forward to 'Animal', which stars Ranbir Kapoor. She is busy shooting in Nepal for Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchaai',

which also features veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher.