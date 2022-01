'I don't have set acting patterns to fall back on'

Shefali Shah said that she has never walked in on a film set with confidence in her craft despite her 20 years in front of the camera.

Shah, known for her acclaimed performances in films like 'Monsoon Wedding', 'Dil Dhadakne Do' and the 'International Emmy Award' winning series 'Delhi Crime', said she consciously avoids using her past work as a ground to extract new performances.

"I am never assured of my craft when I walk into a set. I am terrified to go in front of the camera, every time. I fear that when the director is going to say action, I will just stand there like he is talking to me in French and I cannot understand. But I am glad because this works for me. It might not sound believable, but I do not have a set pattern or a system to fall back on. I follow my instincts," said Shah.

Shefali has followed a similar working style for her latest series 'Human', where she plays the role of Dr Gauri Nath, who she describes as one of the most complex characters she has essayed.

"With Gauri, I do not know whether it is going to work. There was a way of playing her and I knew it was a sure-shot way of going about it, but how does this excite me? So, you take a chance, play her differently. This never lets me be complacent. Never do I go on a set like 'Hey, I have got this.' I do not," she added.

Directed by Shah's filmmaker husband Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, the medical thriller series explores the twisted world of unethical human trials.

The actor said she prepared for the role by doing thorough homework.

"Gauri was written in a certain way, but the more I read the script and thought about it, I decided to

play it differently. I am glad my directors agreed and gave me the freedom," she said.