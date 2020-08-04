'I cannot be bought and cannot be sold'

Mumbai: Ankita Lokhande, former girlfriend of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared a cryptic post on Instagram apparently hinting at her state of mind. The post is a quote by writer C Ara Campbell, "I cannot be bought and I cannot be sold".

"They wanted me to be a million things in this earthly lifetime and to each I bowed and said 'Not for me I am on the priestess path, goddess born and I cannot be swayed. I follow the journey of my heart and the singing of my soul. I cannot be bought and I cannot be sold.' - Ara," read the quote shared by the 'Manikarnika' star. Along with the quote, she used the hashtag 'listeningtomyhigherself'.

Recently, Ankita had shared another cryptic post on social media. The actor had posted an image that read, 'Truth Wins', on her social media accounts without mentioning anything else. The post came a day after an FIR was

filed against Rhea. A team of Bihar Police, who had come to Mumbai to probe the late

Bollywood actor's death, has recorded Ankita's statement.