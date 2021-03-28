Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson recently opened up about the many controversies she has courted over the years. During an interview with 'The Gentlewoman' for the spring and summer 2021 issue, Johansson admitted that she has 'made a career' out of controversy.

"Yeah, I have made a career out of it by attracting controversy," the actor said.

To list a few, the 'Avengers' star had caused an uproar a few years ago after she featured in the movie 'Ghost in the Shell' in the lead role, a part many believed should have been played by an Asian actor.

She was also criticised for agreeing to play a transgender character in 'Rub and Tug'. After the controversy, the 36-year-old actor left the project. Her critics had called her out for her continuous support to Woody Allen, who has been accused by estranged daughter Dylan Farrow of sexual abuse.

While Johansson wants to be able to speak freely, the actor also acknowledged that she's made some wrong calls in the past.

"I'm going to have opinions about things because that is just who I am. I mean, everyone has a hard time admitting when they are wrong about stuff and for all of that to come out publicly, it can be embarrassing. To have the experience of, 'Wow, I was really off the mark there or I was not looking at the big picture or I was inconsiderate.' I'm also a person," shared Scarlett.

Johansson also said that she has learned to recognise 'when it is not your turn to speak'.

"I can be reactive and also impatient. That does not mix that great with self-awareness," she added.

Johansson also believes that her political views should not affect her career as an actor.

"I do not think actors have obligations to have a public role in society. Some people want to, but the idea that you are obligated to because you are in the public eye is unfair. You did not choose to be a politician, you are an actor. Your job is to reflect our experience to ourselves; your job is to be a mirror for an audience, to be able to have an empathetic experience through art. That is what your job is," she quipped.