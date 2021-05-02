'I am the top leading actor'

While walking down the memory lane to celebrate 15 years in Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut revealed that she had turned down Vidya Balan-starrer 'The Dirty Picture' because she 'failed to see the opportunity' in it.

Little did she know that the film will go on to become Vidya's best performance in her career.

"I do not think I would have done it better than Vidya Balan because she was terrific in that. But yes, sometimes I feel that I did not see the potential in that film," said Ranaut as she praised Vidya's acting.

The Bollywood actor shared, "I was not given anything on the platter. One of the dialogues in my upcoming film goes, 'If life gave me an ounce, I gave it back a pound' and similarly, I made so much from my off-beat films! I became a mainstream star from parallel or off-beat films only."

"I have completely made most of my opportunities and also multiplied the outcome of my opportunities into another proportion altogether. I have never done one of those conventional films of Rajkumar Hirani or Sanjay Leela Bhansali or even 'Dharma Productions', 'Yash Raj Films' or any of the Khans' films. I have done none of that but still, I'm the top leading actor who made a name for herself as it is a case study on its own. Though I failed to see the opportunity in 'The Dirty Picture', I do not regret it," she concluded.

Kangana had made her debut with Anurag Basu's 'Gangster'. Since then, she has been part of many path-breaking films including 'Queen', 'Manikarnika' and many others.

Ranaut is waiting for the release of 'Thalaivi', a film inspired by the late actor and politician's life, Jayalalithaa. The film's release was postponed due to the COVID-19 surge in India.