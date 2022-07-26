Millennium Post
Home > Entertainment > Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur to headline 'Pooja Meri Jaan'
Entertainment

Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur to headline 'Pooja Meri Jaan'

BY PTI26 July 2022 3:10 PM GMT
Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur to headline Pooja Meri Jaan
X

Mumbai: Actors Huma Qureshi and Mrunal Thakur will headline the upcoming Dinesh Vijan production "Pooja Meri Jaan", the makers announced on Tuesday.

"Pooja Meri Jaan" is directed by Navjot Gulati and co-directed by Vipasha Arvind. The film is backed by Vijan's Maddock Films and filmmaker Amar Kaushik.

Billed as a "powerful drama", the film stars Qureshi as Sana and Thakur as Pooja.

In an announcement video shared on Twitter, the makers teased the film with a proposal to Pooja via social media, "where an admirer gives her the choice to either say yes or see him become history".

"Pooja Meri Jaan" is written by Kanishka and Gulati with additional screenplay and dialogues credited to Niren Bhatt.

The film, which also stars Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz, has wrapped its shoot.

PTI

PTI


Next Story
Share it
X
X