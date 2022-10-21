Huma felt empowered while shooting for 'Double XL'

Huma Qureshi has made her presence felt with the strong characters she has played and which have broken one stereotype after another. In 'Double XL' too, she plays such a role alongside Sonakshi Sinha.

The movie, which is directed by Satramm Ramani, features the two of them playing plus-sized women and for that, they had to gain considerable weight. Talking about her role, Huma confessed that she had to put on roughly 20 kg for the role.

Though she has mentioned multiple times, in jest, that this was the best prep she ever had to do for a role since she got to eat everything she wanted, the actor definitely had her own set of reservations.

Huma talked about how even as a kid, she was teased for being a 'big girl'. She had left those insults behind her, but when it came to gaining weight for the role of Rajshri Trivedi in 'Double XL', it all came back again. The people around her advised her to be cautious about choosing this role.

"I was scared because my closest confidantes and companions told me that I was making a mistake. And it would be the end of my career," she said. But despite all this, she made up her mind and decided to play the role.

Qureshi further talked about how liberating and empowering it was to play the character of Rajshri. It was like a nod to her younger self.

"I wouldn't trade that experience for anything. Shooting this film has been one of the most empowering experiences of my life and it has only made me stronger and more confident in myself!"

'Double XL' is releasing on November 4 this year, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra. The Satramm Ramani directorial is a slice-of-life comedy that gives the message of how our size shouldn't determine our ambitions.