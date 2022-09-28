Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine for 'Deadpool 3'

Los Angeles: 'Deadpool' actor Ryan Reynolds recently announced Hollywood star Hugh Jackman's return as fan-favourite Wolverine in the third film in the franchise.

In a video uploaded on his social media platforms, Reynolds revealed that 'Deadpool 3' will hit the theatres in 2024.

"Hey everyone, we're extremely sad to have missed D23, but we've been working very hard on the next 'Deadpool' film for a good long while now," Reynolds could be seen saying in the video, referring to the 'Disney D23 Expo' that happened earlier this month.

He added, "I've had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character and find new depth, motivation and meaning. Every 'Deadpool' needs to stand out and stand apart."

Reynolds further shared that they 'did have one idea' to make the film different from the previous two parts, as he asked Jackman, who could be seen walking in the background, "Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?"

"Yeah, sure, Ryan," Jackman replied.

The video ends with 'Deadpool' logo getting sliced up by Wolverine's claws.

'Deadpool 3' will be directed by Shawn Levy, who recently collaborated with Reynolds on 'Free Guy' and 'The Adam Project'. This film marks the anti-hero's entry into the 'Marvel Cinematic Universe', a result of 20th Century Fox's merger with 'Disney'.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the writers of the first two 'Deadpool' films, have also penned the third instalment.

Jackman, who played Wolverine on screen for 17 years, bid adieu to the character with the 2016 movie 'Logan', directed by James Mangold. Wolverine dies at the end of the film.