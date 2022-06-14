Hugh Jackman tests COVID-19 positive for a second time

Los Angeles: A day after performing at the 2022 Tony Awards, actor Hugh Jackman has tested positive for the novel coronavirus for the second time.

Following his diagnosis, the stage and film star will not perform in the Broadway shows of "The Music Man" production.

Jackman, who gave a health update to fans and followers on Instagram on Monday night, said standby actor Max Clayton will perform the role of Professor Harold Hill alongside Sutton Foster, in all performances of Meredith Willson's musical comedy from June 14-21.

"I've frustratingly tested positive for Covid. Again. My standby, the amazingly talented @maxmclayton will step in for me. What's most annoying is I don't get to see him perform! I've said it before and will say it a million times more Maxi and all the standbys, swings and understudies around the world, you are the true heroes of theater. You give life to the saying 'the show must go on'," the Australian actor, who was nominated for his role in "The Music Man" at the Tonys, wrote in a post.

Jackman, 53, is fully vaccinated with a booster shot.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, producer Kate Horton wished Jackman recovers soon.

"Once again, standbys and understudies save the day and, in this case, it's Max Clayton to the rescue. We're excited to see him perform alongside the wonderful Sutton Foster and we wish Hugh a speedy recovery," Horton said.

Jackman first tested COVID-19 positive in December 2021 a week after Foster came down with the virus, following which he was also forced to cancel performances of "The Music Man".

"The Music Man" is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography from Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle.