Hrithik's imposter FIR gets transferred to CIU

Mumbai: As per the statement of an official from a Mumbai Crime branch 'Criminal Intelligence Unit' (CIU), Hrithik Roshan's complaint against an unknown imposter for allegedly speaking to 'Panga' actor Kangana Ranaut on his behalf using an email ID, the case got transferred to the CIU on December 14.

"Recently, Roshan's counsel had approached Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh regarding the pending investigation in the case," said the crime branch official.

In 2016, on the complaint of the actor, a case of cheating by personation (419) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the 'Information Technology Act' was registered against an unknown imposter at the cyber police station in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

The police forensic expert was then unable to establish any facts about the email ID as it was located in the USA and submitted a NIL report in June 2017. The CIU is currently probing the high-profile TRP rigging case.

In December 2014, the 'War' star had filed a complaint claiming

that an unknown person was talking to his fans using the email-ID

hroshan@email.com and with Kangana.